Cold stretch turns deadly; sub-zero wind chills through Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) - Three people in Dane County have died in the past three days, according to the medical examiner.



Bitter cold blamed for three deaths in three days

The abnormally bitter cold stretch will continue as well with actual temps in the single digits to low teens, but with the persistent breeze, the wind chill won't get above zero through Saturday.



Full 27 Storm Track Forecast



Just how unusual is this cold spell? Officials at the National Weather Service say the final week of the year was the second coldest on record for that period! The average temperature for that week was only 1.6°F. The record was only 0.1° colder, and it happened the last week of 1886.