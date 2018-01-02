Two Janesville Police vehicles damaged in New Year's Eve chase

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police say they are frustrated by a car chase that ended in two of their cruisers being damaged New Year's Eve. Just before 8 p.m., Sunday night investigators say Demarco Watson and Mario Chandler were spotted driving a stolen vehicle.

The two ended up running away after colliding with these vehicles and causing tens of thousands in damage. The suspects were later caught close the crash site on Highway 11. Sergeant Brian Vaughn says being down squads creates a difficult situation for the department.

"When we are short, it can cause some problems with everyone having a car and operate like normal," Sgt. Vaughn said.

The possibility of getting both vehicles back by the end of the month doesn't look likely. Police will probably end up retiring the Impala Cruiser, as for the SUV, it's future is unknown.

The good news for the department is besides their core fifteen vehicles, they have several additional service vehicles they can use in the interim.