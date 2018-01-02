New DMV Service Center to open in Madison's west side

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- An heroic act of bravery in this bitter cold weather already going viral, thanks to a photo being shared on Facebook. Officer Denise Stutika awoke to find her car battery dead, but after dealing with that, an hour later, she was out again, freezing in the cold and fixing an elderly man's flat tire. "He was stuck here with his flat tire and it was busy," Officer Stutika said. Despite the four degree weather, she knew how to change the ...

More >>