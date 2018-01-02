New DMV Service Center to open in Madison's west side - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new DMV Service Center will open on Madison's west side on Monday, January 22.

The new location will be located at 8417 Excelsior Drive, just north of Old Sauk Road. The locations at Hill Farms and on Odana Road will close in mid-January. The one larger location on the west side will save taxpayers by closing the Odana office. 

