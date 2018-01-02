Baraboo's St. Joseph Catholic Parish closes Wed. for water main - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Baraboo's St. Joseph Catholic Parish closes Wed. for water main repairs

BARABOO (WKOW) -- St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Baraboo will be closed Wednesday for water main repairs.

This applies to the school, rectory and parish offices for infants through 8th grade.

Everything is expected to be up and running on Thursday.

If any more schools decide to close, we'll have those listed here.

