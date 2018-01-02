Video captures Texas officer nearly getting hit by car - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

HURST, TX (WKOW) -- A Texas police officer had a close call on a slippery highway.

Officer Jonathan Cramer was on the road in Hurst on Sunday when he saw a car starting to slide.

He tried to get out of the way without going into traffic, but he slipped and fell.

"At the last second, he went to his right a bit and I was able to get out of the way and get my hand up out of the way, too. It was pretty close, I'd say it was a couple of feet, from my hand to the tire, less than that, I'd say." 

Cramer says he was convinced he was going to be hit by the car.

He called it the closest call of his career.

