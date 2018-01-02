Newlyweds have car, wedding gifts stolen

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- 2018 is only two days old and already one couple has had a roller coaster of a year.

William Pulec and Cheryl Parmenter got married in Milwaukee on New Year's Eve. The next day, they were packing up when their car was stolen, along with all of their wedding gifts.

"It's all sentimental items," Parmenter told WISN-TV. "The jewelry Bill bought me for our wedding. My necklace I got years ago, doesn't even have a value."

Pulec says the stolen items included things like "cards... we had people fill out coasters with either a toast to us or just a good memory of us."

Pulec says the car was stolen during a quick key exchange in the lobby of their hotel, while the car was still running.

Milwaukee police are trying to track down the thief.