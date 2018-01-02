Newlyweds have car, wedding gifts stolen - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Newlyweds have car, wedding gifts stolen

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- 2018 is only two days old and already one couple has had a roller coaster of a year.

William Pulec and Cheryl Parmenter got married in Milwaukee on New Year's Eve. The next day, they were packing up when their car was stolen, along with all of their wedding gifts.

"It's all sentimental items," Parmenter told WISN-TV. "The jewelry Bill bought me for our wedding. My necklace I got years ago, doesn't even have a value."

Pulec says the stolen items included things like "cards... we had people fill out coasters with either a toast to us or just a good memory of us."

Pulec says the car was stolen during a quick key exchange in the lobby of their hotel, while the car was still running.

Milwaukee police are trying to track down the thief.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.