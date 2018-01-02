Olympic speedskating trials underway in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The nation's best speedskaters are in Wisconsin this week.

They're skating in the US Olympic Long Track Trials at the Pettit Center in Milwaukee.

About 70 athletes are competing for 16 spots on the Olympic team. Some skaters, like 19-year-old Will Gebauer of Whitefish Bay, are hoping for a home-ice advantage.

"Having it on home ice just means the world and I think it gives you a mental and physical advantage," Gebauer told WISN-TV.

The executive director of the event says the altitude of the Pettit Center matches South Korea, so conditions will be similar to what these athletes will face at the Winter Games.