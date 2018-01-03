Madison alders postpone vote on online alcohol sales

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Common Council opted not to vote Tuesday night on a measure to allow stores to sell alcohol online.

A proposed ordinance would allow stores to sell liquor and beer online and deliver it to customers in the parking lot. The Pick 'n Save on Junction Road and the Walmart on the east side have both applied for licenses to sell alcohol online.

The proposal passed in the Alcohol License Review Committee last month, but after Mayor Paul Soglin said he'd veto the measure as it's written, it was tabled for further discussion and clarification.

"The absence of security, regardless of the checking of IDs of the people in vehicle, is not the same in the car as it is in the store where there are security cameras and obviously far better lighting," Soglin said.



Alder Paul Skidmore, who initially was concerned about the proposal, said he now supported it as a way for stores to offer convenience for customers with precautions taken to make sure it's not abused.

"The four-hour waiting period, the cut off time, the hoops that have to be jumped through to buy alcohol, are significant and the type of person who might be a problem drinker is probably not going to go through," said Skidmore.



The measure will be brought up again for discussion at the next council meeting in two weeks.