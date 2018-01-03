UPDATE: Mequon man found safe after Silver Alert issued - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Mequon man found safe after Silver Alert issued

Courtesy: WI Silver Alert Courtesy: WI Silver Alert

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Jerrold Higgins was found safe. The Silver Alert was canceled at about 1:30 a.m.

*****

MEQUON (WKOW) -- Authorities need your help to find 76-year-old Jerrold Higgins.

A Silver Alert was issued since no one has seen Higgins since 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 2.  Authorities say he was driving from one place in Mequon to another place in Mequon at about 3 p.m.  At 9:30, he was seen at a gas station in Franklin. 

Higgins is 5'11" tall and about 175 pounds.  He was last seen in an aqua green winter jacket and a black driving cap.  He could be wearing eyeglasses or sunglasses. He has a wedding ring.

He drives a red 2015 Subaru Forester with Wisconsin plates 672-ZTP.

If you see Higgins or know where he is, you can called Mequon Police Department at (262) 242-3500.

