UPDATE: Mequon man found safe after Silver Alert issued

Madison police have arrested a woman they call "one of the most prolific shoplifters" they've seen.More >>
Madison police have arrested a woman they call "one of the most prolific shoplifters" they've seen.More >>
Authorities are now identifying the women who died after a crash in Milton.More >>
Authorities are now identifying the women who died after a crash in Milton.More >>
The Town of Beloit Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two women involved in the theft of a purse and a motor vehicle.More >>
The Town of Beloit Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two women involved in the theft of a purse and a motor vehicle.More >>
Madison police release new numbers that back up their "nightly lock-up" campaign.More >>
Madison police release new numbers that back up their "nightly lock-up" campaign.More >>
2018 is only two days old and already one couple has had a roller coaster of a year.More >>
2018 is only two days old and already one couple has had a roller coaster of a year.More >>
A Texas police officer had a close call on a slippery highway.More >>
A Texas police officer had a close call on a slippery highway.More >>
A new DMV Service Center will open on Madison's west side on Monday, January 22. The new location will be located at 8417 Excelsior Drive, just north of Old Sauk Road.More >>
A new DMV Service Center will open on Madison's west side on Monday, January 22. The new location will be located at 8417 Excelsior Drive, just north of Old Sauk Road.More >>
Amanda Geissler had a clear impact on her hometown.More >>
Amanda Geissler had a clear impact on her hometown.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for a man they say violently assaulted a woman Wednesday.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for a man they say violently assaulted a woman Wednesday.More >>
Johnson Creek High School and middle school will be closed Tuesday due to a power outageMore >>
Johnson Creek High School and middle school will be closed Tuesday due to a power outageMore >>