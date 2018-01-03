Serial shoplifter arrested in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have arrested a woman they call "one of the most prolific shoplifters" they've seen.

Paris L. Smith-Carr, 25 of Madison, was arrested for felony retail theft after allegedly stealing clothes from East Towne Mall Christmas Eve. Smith-Carr also had warrants for nine other retail theft cases.

Madison police say Smith-Carr was found with the stolen clothing in her purse. The Madison Police Department had already been looking for her in connection with a theft at the Target on Junction Road that same day. Police say in that case, she stole two iPads.

An officer who tracks retail theft cases said Smith-Carr is "one of the most prolific shoplifters" she has seen in her career.