Police need help identifying 2 women involved in New Year's Eve theft

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Town of Beloit Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two women involved in the theft of a purse and a motor vehicle.

The incident occurred Sunday around 2:30 a.m. in the Hog Cabin Saloon. The vehicle has since been recovered by law enforcement, according to a release from the Police Department.

Police ask that anyone with information about the theft call of the Police Department at 608-757-2244. Persons who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463 and may be eligible for a cash reward.