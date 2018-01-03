Fitchburg police: 13-year-old driving stolen vehicle in middle of the night

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police arrest a young teenager who was driving a stolen vehicle in the middle of the night.

Fitchburg police say around 1:55 a.m. Wednesday, January 3, an officer tried to pull over a vehicle at Carling Drive and the Verona Frontage Road. The vehicle took off, but the officer did not pursue it.

A few minutes later, the officer found the suspect on foot in the 4500 block of Verona Road. Police say the suspect ran away from the officer, but was eventually caught.

The vehicle was also found in the 4500 block of Verona Road. Police discovered it had been reported stolen in Madison.

The suspect is 13-years-old. He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center and faces tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, fleeing and eluding an officer, and resisting an officer.