Avoid putting stickers on cold license plates

(WKOW) -- When placing your new "year" sticker on the back of your license plates during the cold winter months, avoid placing the sticker directly on a cold license plate.

The Grant Co. Sheriff's Office is sharing some tips if you have a new sticker to put on:

Attempt to warm license plate using a hair dryer

Remove the plate from the vehicle and bring inside to warm the plate

Clean the area from dirt prior to placing the sticker

The Grant Co. Sheriff's Office has reported several instances of people attempting to replace the sticker on a cold plate and the adhesive not working.

The Sheriff's Office says they have a limited supply of replacement stickers available to residents when proper proof of registration is shown.