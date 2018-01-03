Avoid putting stickers on cold license plates - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Avoid putting stickers on cold license plates

(WKOW) -- When placing your new "year" sticker on the back of your license plates during the cold winter months, avoid placing the sticker directly on a cold license plate. 

The Grant Co. Sheriff's Office is sharing some tips if you have a new sticker to put on:

  • Attempt to warm license plate using a hair dryer
  • Remove the plate from the vehicle and bring inside to warm the plate
  • Clean the area from dirt prior to placing the sticker

The Grant Co. Sheriff's Office has reported several instances of people attempting to replace the sticker on a cold plate and the adhesive not working.

The Sheriff's Office says they have a limited supply of replacement stickers available to residents when proper proof of registration is shown.

