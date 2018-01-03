Grant Co. reports only one traffic death related to alcohol in 2017

GRANT CO. (WKOW) -- The Grant Co. Sheriff's Office is reporting that they only had one traffic death that alcohol was a factor in during 2017.

On their Facebook page, Sheriff Nate Dreckman wrote that there were eight traffic fatalities in the county in 2017 and alcohol was a factor in one of them.

"It is good to know that a very small percentage of them had alcohol involved," Dreckman wrote.

Dreckman credited the "Road Crew/Safe Ride" program as a big reason for the low number.