Most vehicles stolen in Madison recently were unlocked with keys inside

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police release new numbers that back up their "nightly lock-up"  campaign.

The Madison Police Department has been encouraging people to lock their vehicles for the night in an effort to cut down on stolen vehicles and break-ins. They usually post a reminder on social media.

The department's latest post shows in December 26 of the 27 stolen vehicles were unlocked with the keys inside. Thirteen of those vehicles were also running.

