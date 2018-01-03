Grant Co. Sheriff's Office shows off progress on new building - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Grant Co. Sheriff's Office shows off progress on new building

GRANT CO. (WKOW) -- The Grant Co. Sheriff's Office is showing off progress on their new building via their Facebook page.

In 2017, crews broke ground on a multi-purpose building that would include the new Sheriff's Office, Jail, Emergency Management, Social Services and ADRC Building.

The also offered a link where you can watch a live stream of the construction.

