Tips to help you keep your financial New Year's resolutions

MADISON (WKOW) -- Saving more and spending less are often at the top of the New Year's Resolution list, but only 8% of people actually stick to their goals.

On Thursday, Mark Farnan, a local financial professional stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to share a few helpful tips.

When you want to get physically fit, you don’t skip certain muscle groups or avoid cardio. You need to take the same approach to getting financially fit - working on all aspects of your money. This often means getting out of debt, saving more and spending less. Farnan suggests building a routine. Make sure you know how much money is coming and going. If you don’t have a budget, use a budget worksheet to get started.

If you have already created a budget, check it often to make sure you are sticking to it. If you are trying to save more money, start small by making your lunches at home or skipping your morning trip to the coffee shop. Then, as you find more areas to save, slowly make them part of your budget and you will see the savings add up in the long run!

Click on the video tab above for more information