Ella's Deli will close later this month

MADISON (WKOW) -- Ella's Deli and Ice Cream Parlor, a landmark Madison restaurant, will close later this month, according to a post on its Facebook page.

"It is with sad hearts that we announce that Ella’s Deli will be closing at our current location. It has been our privilege to be a part of the Madison community for 42 years," read the post.

The business had been for sale, and the owners wrote that they are continuing to seek a buyer.

"We hope you can visit us, say hi and enjoy your favorites one last time. Our last day of business will be around Jan. 21."

The owners said in May 2017 they were ready to retire. The iconic building, with a huge merry-go-round, is located on E. Washington Avenue.

In the early 1960's, Ella Hirschfeld owned and operated Ella's on State Street as a small kosher style deli/grocery/restaurant. Ella's, at that time, provided an outlet for the Jewish community and others to buy kosher products over the counter.



The current owners, in the mid-60's, eliminated the grocery concept and expanded into a full service kosher style deli/restaurant. They then offered catering for all events, delivery services and expanded to a full menu.



Ella's opened the E. Washington location in 1976 and grew. The deli now provided an entertainment experience, as well as delicious foods for everyone to enjoy. In recent years, Ella's E. Washington became the only Ella's Deli.



Under the same ownership for over 45 years, Ella's operates with in-house bakers, full time cooks that prepare our foods from scratch, and animations designed and built on the premises.