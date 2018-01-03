Keeping Baraboo High School warm as $21 million construction project continues

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The chilly weather coupled with construction created some cold conditions earlier this week at Sauk County's Baraboo High School. Principal Glenn Bildsten returned from winter break, and found some parts of the building were much colder than they should be.

"Felt like it was 50 degrees in the commons," Bildsten said. He says they try to keep the school above 60 at all times, but says: "Sometimes you expect that to happen."

It happened because the 56-year-old facility is undergoing a 21 million dollar revitalization with CG Schmidt.

'We went back through the temporary wall and some of the gaps where beams had been added and some steel work had been done, we went back and re-insulated those areas and that helped tremendously,' CG Schmidt Construction's Brian Horras said.

Bildsten says what's also helping are keeping in constant contact with Horras about the best ways to keep the kids warm.

"It just meant that we needed to go back and do a little extra insulation and also to bring in a temporary heater for these days when it gets extra cold," Bildsten said.