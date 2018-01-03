Wind chill advisory in effect late evening until Thursday morning

MADISON (WKOW) - The National Weather Service has issued another wind chill advisory for all of southern Wisconsin. It goes in effect Wednesday at 9 pm and ends 10 am Thursday. Wind chills, or "feels-like" temps, will fall to 10 to 25 degrees below zero while actual air temps will be below zero.



Though the advisory for the most dangerously cold air ends Thursday morning, expect wind chills to be at or below zero through Saturday.

Stay safe! Bundle up in full winter gear, stay hydrated, keep pets in doors, and have a winter emergency kit in your car.

Check on school closings/delays by clicking here.