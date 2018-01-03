Water main break closes St. Joseph's School in Baraboo

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A Sauk County Catholic School had to close its' doors because of a water main break, Wednesday. The Parish Office says they had no choice in making the difficult situation impacting 230 students.

The School has an early development group and K-4 through 8th grade. St. Joseph's says the water main break didn't happen at the school, but rather down the street on Walnut. School officials have been working closely with the city; they hope to have school re-open Thursday morning.