Packers announce coaching changes on defense

The Packers made it official. They have parted ways with defensive coordinator Dom Capers. The team also announcing that assistant linebackers coach Scott McCurley and defensive line coach Mike Trgovac were leaving as well.

“I want to thank each of these men and their families for all that they gave to the Packers during their time here,” head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “We enjoyed a lot of success together and they directly contributed to our accomplishments. These are difficult personal decisions and we hope for the best for their families moving forward.”

Capers has been Green Bay's defensive coordinator since 2009. McCurley worked his way up through the organization over the course of 12 years. Trgovac coached the defensive line since 2009. He had a previous stint with the Packers as well.