Madison free sand pickup locations

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison is providing a list of places to find free sand piles to keep your property safe in the winter.

East Side

  • Demetral Park
    • Address: 567 N. 6th St. – Softball parking lot off N. 6th St.
    • Sand location: West corner of parking lot. Corner near the entrance, to the left as you enter, near the path to the field.
  • Monona Golf Course
    • Address: 131 E. Dean Ave. – Front parking lot by the waste oil site at the corner of Monona Dr. and East Dean Rd.
    • Sand location: Southwest corner of the parking lot. Corner far from the entrance, on the side of Monona Dr.
  • Olbrich Park
    • Address: 530 Walter St. – Softball parking lot off of Walter St.
    • Sand location: East corner of the parking lot. Corner near the entrance, to the right as you enter.
  • Reindahl Park
    • Address: 1948 Parkside Dr. – Parking lot off Portage Rd.
    • Sand location: Northeast corner of the parking lot. Corner far from the entrance, on the side of Portage Rd.
  • School Road Waste Oil Site
    • Address: 908 Wheeler Rd. – Intersection of Wheeler Rd. and School Rd.
    • Sand location: East corner of lot. Corner near the driveway to the boat launch, to the right as you enter.
  • Sycamore Park
    • Address: 4581 Sycamore Ave. – Parking lot across from the Streets Division offices at 4602 Sycamore Ave.
    • Sand location: Southwest corner of the parking lot. Corner near the entrance, to the right as you enter.
  • Tenney Park
    • Address: 1300 Sherman Ave. – Beach parking lot off of Sherman Ave.
    • Sand location: South corner of parking lot. Corner near the entrance, to the left as you enter.
  • Warner Park
    • Address: 3032 N. Sherman Ave. – Softball parking lot off N. Sherman Ave.
      • Sand location: Southeast corner of parking lot. Corner near the entrance, to the left as you enter.

West Side

  • Brittingham Park
    • Address: 775 W. Washington Ave. – Entrance off W. Washington Ave.
    • Sand location: East corner of the parking lot. Corner far from the entrance, to the left as you enter.
  • Elver Park
    • Address: 1238 S. Gammon Rd. – Softball parking lot off McKenna Blvd.
    • Sand location: East corner of the softball parking lot. Corner nearest the entrance, to the left as you enter.
  • Garner Park
    • Address: 381 S. Rosa Rd. – Parking lot off Rosa Rd.
    • Sand location: Southwest corner of parking lot. Corner near the entrance, to the right as you enter.
  • Glenway Golf Course
    • Address: 3753 Speedway Rd. – Parking lot off Speedway Rd.
    • Sand location: South corner of the parking lot. Corner far from the entrance, to the right as you enter.
  • Spring Harbor Parking Lot
    • Address: 1840 Norman Way – Corner of Norman Way and Lake Mendota Dr.
      • Sand location: East corner of the parking lot. Corner near the entrance, to the right as you enter.
  • Yard Waste Site
    • Address: 402 South Point Rd., Verona, WI
    • Sand location: Right side of the driveway as you enter.

