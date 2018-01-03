Bus driver rescues pregnant woman in labor on roadside

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) -- A Milwaukee county bus driver is being hailed as a hero.

She turned into a pregnant woman's Christmas angel.

The woman flagged down Tayetta Currin in Wauwatosa on Christmas Eve and said she was going into labor.

Currin got the woman onto the bus and called 9-1-1.

For a moment, Currin says she thought about trying to get the woman to the hospital.

"I thought about it, I did. But I said we can't go. We're going to wait. We're going to stay right here. 'Cause I was not too far from the hospital," Currin told WISN.

Paramedics came and took the woman to the hospital.

Currin says she never got the woman's name and she doesn't know how the mother and baby are doing.

She and the bus company are still trying to locate the mother.