Madison alders concerned over threatening email

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some alders in Madison say they feel threatened by what they're calling a racist email sent to all the council members.

The writer berates the alders for spending $400-thousand on a study of the police department's policies, calling it a "white witch hunt". The author swears multiple times and says he hopes the alders are robbed and raped.

Alder Amanda Hall says the email is racist and some of the alders felt threatened.

"We can disagree all day long, there's ways to do it, and bringing in race or gender is never ever, ever okay in a city that struggles with racial tension," Hall told 27 News.

The women on the council came together to discuss the email and then they reported it to police. They've since gotten an apology from the sender.