Car entombed in ice - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Car entombed in ice

Posted: Updated:

DAVENPORT, IA (WKOW) -- On cold days like we've had, scraping off your car can be a pain, but it could be worse, like this car that got encased in ice.
    You can't tell, but that's a Mercury Sable underneath a blanket of the ice in Davenport, Iowa.
    Amber Martin says it's her daughter's car.
    She's been chipping away at it for the last five days.
    Martin blames a water main break, along with several inches of snow and bitterly cold temperatures.    
    "I am really frustrated and upset and can't believe this even happened," she said.
    The local public works department says the car was parked along a snow route during a snow emergency when it should have been parked elsewhere.
    The local water utility says there was never a water main break in the area.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.