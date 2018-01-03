Fitchburg man indicted on federal bank robbery charge - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fitchburg man indicted on federal bank robbery charge

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A Fitchburg man now faces a federal bank robbery charge.

Authorities say 24-year-old Quincy Dixon robbed the BMO Harris Bank in Fitchburg on December 4.

He was indicted on the federal charge Wednesday.

If convicted, Dixon faces up to 20 years in prison.

