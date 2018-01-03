Fitchburg man indicted on federal bank robbery charge

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The chilly weather coupled with construction created some cold conditions earlier this week at Sauk County's Baraboo High School. When Principal Glenn Bildsten returned from winter break, he says some parts of the building were much colder than they should be. "Felt like it was 50 degrees in the commons," Bildsten said. He says they try to keep the school above 60 at all times, but says: "Sometimes you expect that to happe...