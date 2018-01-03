Red Cross ends controversial change in Milwaukee

The westbound lanes of US-12 are closed at US-51 for a 12 vehicle crashMore >>
MADISON (WKOW) --Drivers trying to avoid pavement that buckled in the sub-zero cold this morning caused a 12-car crash on the Beltline during the morning commute.More >>
On cold days like we've had, scraping off your car can be a pain, but it could be worse, like this car that got encased in ice.More >>
One of the victims of a damaging fire in Stoughton credits police officers with making possible a roof top rescue, as smoke engulfed the burning building.More >>
Student journalists in the UW System have uncovered a surprising number of claims of sexual assault and harassment on the Milwaukee campus. At UW-Madison, officials say they investigated two sexual harassment complaints against university employees last year.More >>
No one was hurt when one vehicle slammed into another that was pulled over along the Interstate in Madison.More >>
The Red Cross is canceling a change it made in Milwaukee after some people said it was discriminating against minorities.More >>
A Fitchburg man now faces a federal bank robbery charge.More >>
The father of one of two Wisconsin girls who attacked their classmate in an effort to please horror character Slender Man says Sony Pictures' decision to release a movie about the character is in poor taste.More >>
Some alders in Madison say they feel threatened by what they're calling a racist email sent to all the council members.More >>
A Milwaukee county bus driver is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a pregnant woman in labor on the side of the road.
More >>
Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan is returning to Washington eight weeks after having triple bypass surgery.More >>
BARABOO (WKOW) -- The chilly weather coupled with construction created some cold conditions earlier this week at Sauk County's Baraboo High School. When Principal Glenn Bildsten returned from winter break, he says some parts of the building were much colder than they should be. "Felt like it was 50 degrees in the commons," Bildsten said. He says they try to keep the school above 60 at all times, but says: "Sometimes you expect that to happe...More >>
