Red Cross ends controversial change in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Red Cross is canceling a change it made in Milwaukee after some people said it was discriminating against minorities.

The brief policy change asked fire victims in predominantly black and Latino areas to travel for services as a way to use staff more effectively in the busiest neighborhoods because of a shortage of volunteers.

The policy was dropped Wednesday.

