Car slams into disabled vehicle along I-39/90 in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- No one was hurt when one vehicle slammed into another that was pulled over along the Interstate in Madison.

The Wisconsin State Patrol's DeForest post says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-39/90 near mile marker 142. A trooper was stopped to help out when another vehicle slowed to pull in front of the disabled vehicle, but ended up running right into it.

Authorities say both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The scene was cleared shortly after 11 p.m.

