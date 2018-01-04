Submissions open for new Sauk Co. logo - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Submissions open for new Sauk Co. logo

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Sauk County is looking for a new logo design.  The contest runs until February 5.

You must be over 16 years old in order to enter.  The winner will get $500.

To see more rules and get an entry form, visit the Sauk County website here.

