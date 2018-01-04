Dane Co. Jail staff save inmate's life after overdose - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dane Co. Jail staff save inmate's life after overdose

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County deputies saved a jail inmate from overdosing. 

Around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, January 3, the deputies were alerted by another inmate that a man in the jail was lethargic and thought to be having a seizure. Jail medial staff and deputies gave him Narcan, a treatment for narcotics overdose in an emergency situation.

The inmate, a 58-year-old man from Madison, had just been arrested a few hours earlier. He was taken to an area hospital, checked out, and returned to the jail.

