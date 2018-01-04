East coast storm halts travel for some in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The intensifying winter storm known as a bomb cyclone heading up the east coast is disrupting travel in our region.

According to the Dane County Regional Airport's website and Mitchell International Airport's website, all inbound and outbound flights to and from the New York City area are canceled. Mitchell has inbound and outbound flights canceled in other cities including Columbus, Pittsburgh and Boston.

According to flightaware.com, O'Hare, Midway and Minneapolis St. Paul International Airports are also seeing cancellations due to the winter storm.

If you or someone who know is traveling to or from the east coast, check with your airline and airport for the most up to date information.