Water main break reported in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County 911 dispatchers confirmed with Madison Water Utility that there is a water main break on the 300-block of W. Wilson Street, between S. Broom Street and S. Hamilton Street Thursday morning.

Madison Water Utility told dispatchers they have a crew on scene, and that traffic was able to be directed around the water main break.

This is a developing story. 27 News has a crew on its way to the scene and will bring you updates on travel concerns during Wake Up Wisconsin and Good Morning America.