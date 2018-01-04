UPDATE: All lanes now open on US-12 WB after 12 vehicle crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The westbound lanes of US-12 are now open after a 12 vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says emergency repairs were made to a large hole in the pavement by Dane County Highway workers.

The road buckle impacted the morning commute from 5:45 a.m. to 7:10 a.m.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash including: Madison and Monona Fire and EMS, with assistance from law enforcement partners from the City of Monona Police, City of Madison Police, Town of Madison Police, the Wisconsin Sate Patrol, the Freeway Safety Team, and the WI DOT State Traffic Operations Center.

*********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The westbound lanes of US-12 are closed at US-51 for a 12 vehicle crash.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are responding to a crash that happened at about 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning near Monona Dr. on the westbound Beltline.

The westbound lanes of US-12 are closed starting at US-51 and drivers will have to use alternate routes.

*********

MADISON (WKOW) -- 911 dispatchers confirm to 27 News the Beltline is shut down westbound at Monona Drive for a 12 car pile up.

Details are scarce, but dispatchers say there are people hurt. You are urged to avoid the westbound Beltline during Thursday morning's commute.

This is a developing story. 27 News has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as they become available during Wake Up Wisconsin and Good Morning America.