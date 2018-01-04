Rodgers donation helps Packers raise over $100,000 for Salvation Army

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Aaron Rodgers donation, along with other Packers players, fans, and employees helped raise more than $100,000 for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

The team says a total of $106,700 was raised to help the Salvation Army of Green Bay reach their goal of $1.1 million.

A lot of that money was raised during player autograph sessions at Lambeau Field.

Not only was Aaron Rodgers there for the autograph sessions, but he donated a lot of his own money for the cause, matching donations made during those autograph sessions.

The sessions brought in over $34,000 over five weeks. With Rodgers matching, the total ended at $68,549.30.