NWS: Call if you see someone with signs of hypothermia - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

NWS: Call if you see someone with signs of hypothermia

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee National Weather Service wants to remind you to call for help if you see someone who has signs of hypothermia.

In a post shared by Dane County Emergency Management on Facebook, the NWS says if you see someone unusually under-dressed, confused, shivering, or is having trouble speaking, then you should check on them and call for help.

Warning signs of hypothermia: confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness, and stiff muscles.

Milwaukee NWS says, "The assistance you offer may just save someone's life."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.