PHOTO: Buckled pavement causes 12-vehicle crash on Beltline

MADISON (WKOW) --Drivers trying to avoid pavement that buckled in the sub-zero cold this morning caused a 12-car crash on the Beltline during the morning commute.

Michelle Heimann shared a photo of the damaged roadway to the WKOW Facebook page. "This is the chunk of concrete that we all hit!!!" she wrote.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says emergency repairs were made to a large hole in the pavement by Dane County Highway workers.

The road buckle impacted the morning commute from 5:45 a.m. to 7:10 a.m.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash including: Madison and Monona Fire and EMS, with assistance from law enforcement partners from the City of Monona Police, City of Madison Police, Town of Madison Police, the Wisconsin Sate Patrol, the Freeway Safety Team, and the WI DOT State Traffic Operations Center.