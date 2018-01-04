Police investigate death of 75-year-old man found outside - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police investigate death of 75-year-old man found outside

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 75-year-old Madison man was found deceased outside of his Graceland Ave. home Wednesday afternoon.

He had health issues, but arctic conditions may have played a role in his death, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

 It will be up to the County Medical Examiner to make that determination. In the past week, hypothermia has been a contributing factor in three Dane County deaths.

