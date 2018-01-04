International hockey head wants NHL back for 2022 Olympics

The Badgers have promoted one of their own. Jon Budmayr has been elevated from offensive quality control assistant to quarterbacks coach, according to head coach Paul Chryst.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers injury-shortened season is officially over, he has some extra free time that he spent it in Madison Tuesday night to take in the Badgers basketball team's 71-61 win over Indiana.
Ethan Happ had 28 points in one of his best all-around efforts of the season, and undermanned Wisconsin overcame another injury to beat Indiana 71-61 on Tuesday night.
All-American linebacker T.J. Edwards is returning to Wisconsin for his senior season, buttressing a defense losing many other key contributors. Edwards posted his decision on Twitter on Tuesday. He had sought input from the NFL draft advisory board on whether to leave after his standout junior year.
Utah has hired former Oregon State coach Gary Andersen as an associate head coach and defensive assistant. Andersen was the defensive coordinator under coach Kyle Whittingham from 2005-08 before leaving to take lead jobs at Utah State, Wisconsin and Oregon State.
