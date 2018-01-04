International hockey head wants NHL back for 2022 Olympics - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

International hockey head wants NHL back for 2022 Olympics

BUFFALO (AP) -

The head of the International Ice Hockey Federation says he will do everything in his power to persuade the NHL to take part in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The NHL won't allow its players to participate in the Winter Games next month in South Korea.

Federation president Rene' Fasel says he believes the best way to get the NHL involved in the 2022 Games is for the players' union to apply pressure on the league in the next contract negotiations. The NHL's current labor deal runs through the 2021-22 season, but includes a window to be renegotiated in 2020.

Fasel spoke on Thursday while attending the world junior championships being held in Buffalo, New York. Fasel noted that he will be watching the semifinal games with players' union chief Donald Fehr.
 

