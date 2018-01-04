Staff shakeup part of McCarthy's effort to get Pack on track

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy is confirming that Edgar Bennett won't be back as offensive coordinator.

McCarthy said at his season-ending news conference Thursday that Bennett may stay with the team in another capacity. It's one of a number of changes following a season McCarthy said simply wasn't up to the organization's standards.

The Packers finished with a losing record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008

Green Bay is now searching for coordinators on both sides of the ball and a general manager, too, as Ted Thompson moves out of that role.

