Staff shakeup part of McCarthy's effort to get Pack on track

GREEN BAY (AP) -

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy is confirming that Edgar Bennett won't be back as offensive coordinator.

McCarthy said at his season-ending news conference Thursday that Bennett may stay with the team in another capacity. It's one of a number of changes following a season McCarthy said simply wasn't up to the organization's standards.

The Packers finished with a losing record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008

Green Bay is now searching for coordinators on both sides of the ball and a general manager, too, as Ted Thompson moves out of that role.
 

