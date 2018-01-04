Badgers promote Budmayr to QB coach - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers promote Budmayr to QB coach

The Badgers have promoted one of their own. Jon Budmayr has been elevated from offensive quality control assistant to quarterbacks coach, according to head coach Paul Chryst.

“Jon is a tremendous young coach,” Chryst said in a statement. “He excels as a teacher and has great knowledge of our offense and quarterback play. He truly cares about the young men in this program. I am excited to add him to our coaching staff.”

Budmayr played quarterback at Wisconsin before injuries derailed his career. He stuck around as a student assistant coach before joining Chryst as an offensive graduate assistant at Pittsburgh. Budmayr returned to his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2015 before spending the last two years as an offensive quality control assistant. 

“I’m extremely appreciative and excited for this opportunity to be at Wisconsin and continue this journey of coaching,” Budmayr said in a statement. “Having played for, and now worked with, Coach Chryst for a number of years, I’ve gained a tremendous amount of knowledge about the nuances that go into coaching the position and all the detail that is involved. That has prepared me very well for this opportunity. Now it’s my job to help a terrific group of young men that we have in our quarterback group gain that understanding as well.”

