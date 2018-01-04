Darrick Anderson receives life sentence

MADISON (WKOW) --The man convicted in the stabbing death of another man in Madison makes a plea for leniency. In court Thursday, Darrick Anderson was told he would not have a chance at parole.

24-year old Darrick Anderson was convicted last October of killing 46-year-old Andrew Nesbitt. It happened inside his North Butler Street apartment on March 27th.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge John Hyland described Anderson as sly -- and said in considering Anderson's conduct quote -- "I have to draw the conclusion that the protection of the public requires that Mr. Anderson never be eligible for release."

The hearing was scheduled to determine extended supervision; however,, Anderson made a plea to the judge -- asking for leniency.

"You know what I did wasn't right wasn't justified and hopefully I get the help I need, you know," Anderson said.

Judge Hyland told Anderson that keeping parole off the table was a difficult decision to make because he usually believes in second chances.

Anderson was convicted for First-Degree Intentional Homicide. Judge Hyland imposed the mandatory life sentence