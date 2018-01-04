Future of Madison golf courses hangs in balance

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison is getting closer to a decision on the future of its golf courses.

Thursday night, the city's golf subcommittee met at the Goodman Maintenance facility.

The city's golf enterprise is losing money, so officials are trying to decide whether they'll need to close any holes, which could happen at either Monona golf course of Yahara Hills.

"This is kind of a coming to terms with the reality that the Dane County market is overbuilt. We are part of that market. And we are trying to get ourselves right-sized and positioned to succeed into the future," said assistant parks superintendent Charlie Romines.

No final decision was made Thursday night.

Anyone who wants to share their opinion on the issue can do at the next meeting of the Board of Park Commissioners, next Wednesday, January 10.