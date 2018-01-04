UPDATE: Crews repair buckling pavement that closed Beltline lane - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Crews repair buckling pavement that closed Beltline lanes in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the scene along the Beltline near Stoughton Road is now clear.

All lanes were reopened around 11:10 p.m. Thursday.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two lanes are shut down on the eastbound Beltline near Stoughton Road in Madison because of buckling pavement.

The Dane County Communications center says county highway crews are in the midst of repairs right now.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Earlier Friday, authorities say buckling pavement led to a 12-car crash during the morning commute on the Beltline near Monona Drive.

