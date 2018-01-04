Vehicle runs into business in Richland Center

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- A vehicle drove right into a business in Richland Center Thursday.

Travis Wertz, owner of Wertz Floor and Home and Court & Maine Furniture, which are in the same building, says the vehicle crashed through the front of the businesses around 3:45 pm.

There were customers inside at the time, but thankfully no one was hurt.

Wertz says businesses just opened in that location in April.

He estimates about $40,000 in damage.

The businesses will be back open Friday.