Madison murder suspect not competent for trial

Madison murder suspect not competent for trial

Ronald Redeaux/Dane Co. Jail Ronald Redeaux/Dane Co. Jail

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison man charged in a deadly stabbing is not competent for trial.

That ruling came Thursday in the case against 27-year-old Ronald Redeaux.

Redeaux was arrested in June after the body of his roommate, 52-year-old Gerald Moore, was found at their apartment on West Badger Road.

