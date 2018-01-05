Madison ranked among most active cities according to Fitbit

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison is one of the most active cities in the country, at least according to Fitbit.

The activity tracker company says among Fitbit users, Madison ranks second in the nation based on average step count, active minutes, lowest resting heart rate and longest sleep duration. Green Bay came in at 12 on the top 20 list.

Madison residents specifically had the third lowest average resting heart rate.

Click here for the full results.