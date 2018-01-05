UPDATE: Crash cleared on U.S. 12 WB off-ramp at Rimrock Rd.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol reports the crash on the WB off ramp of US-12 at Rimrock Rd. has been cleared up, and traffic is flowing as normal through the area.

The dispatcher we spoke with said there were injuries reported, but could not confirm how many or the extent.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a crash that happened on the WB off ramp of US-12 at Rimrock Rd.

According to Dane County Sheriff's deputies, three cars were involved. The crash has closed the WB off ramp and NB Rimrock Rd. lanes are blocked. You are encouraged to avoid the Rimrock Rd. area during your morning commute, if possible.

Deputies say there might be people hurt, but they do not know to what extent.

This is a developing story. 27 News has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you developments during Wake Up Wisconsin and Good Morning America.