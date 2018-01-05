Milk truck destroyed in Lancaster crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Milk truck destroyed in Lancaster crash

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- A milk truck is destroyed after a rollover crash in Lancaster Tuesday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 8 a.m. on County Trunk Highway K near Quarry Road.  Authorities say the driver fell asleep before the crash. Nobody was hurt.

The sheriff's office says the truck is a total loss.

