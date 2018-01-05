Cider looking for home; DCHS gets ready for Toto's Gala

MADISON (WKOW) -- Marissa DeGroot from the Dane County Human Society stopped by Wake Up to show off this week’s pet pal, Cider.

Cider is a 3-year-old cat who loves to snuggle and cuddle. DeGroot says he would be an excellent addition to any family and gets along with other cats.

Cider was recently transferred from a shelter in Kenosha along with 25 other cats.

Meanwhile, the Dane County Humane Society is getting ready for Toto's Gala, which is March 2 at the Monona Terrace and Convention Center. Cocktails are at 6:00 p.m. and dinner is at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available now by clicking on this link.